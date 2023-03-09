Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Purchases $61,411.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell acquired 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $61,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at $418,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $362.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

