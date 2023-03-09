Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Purchases $61,411.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell acquired 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $61,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at $418,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $362.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
