Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $81.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.