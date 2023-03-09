Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $81.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.
Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85.
In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
