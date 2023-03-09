GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Trading Up 41%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
GURU Organic Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.
About GURU Organic Energy
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GURU Organic Energy (GUROF)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.