GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Trading Up 41%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

