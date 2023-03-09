GXChain (GXC) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $31.12 million and $3,009.04 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006368 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004413 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

