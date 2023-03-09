H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.47. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 23,397 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

