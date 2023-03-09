Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) to Issue $0.03 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Hammond Manufacturing Price Performance

Hammond Manufacturing has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$2.38.

Get Hammond Manufacturing alerts:

About Hammond Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.