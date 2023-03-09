Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.77

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $10.11. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 11,168 shares trading hands.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

