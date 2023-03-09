Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,069.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($12.91).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 785 ($9.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.64) to GBX 1,679 ($20.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 960 ($11.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 833.40 ($10.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,081.50 ($13.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,570.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 879.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 856.91.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreaves Lansdown

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 12.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,547.17%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.35 ($47,858.77). 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.