Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €71.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

ETR:SAX opened at €53.70 ($57.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of €50.25 and a 200-day moving average of €44.92. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a 1 year high of €68.70 ($73.09).

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

