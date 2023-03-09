HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $80.62 Average PT from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.62.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.