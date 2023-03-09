HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $27.64 million and approximately $0.09 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00416762 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,826.76 or 0.28203590 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

