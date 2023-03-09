HEICO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HEICO Stock Up 0.0 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $177.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

