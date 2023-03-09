Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading 2% Higher

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €1.85 ($1.97) and last traded at €1.85 ($1.97). 651,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.81 ($1.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.54. The firm has a market cap of $541.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

