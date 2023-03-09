Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC) Trading Down 12.5%

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 675,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 522,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V)

(Get Rating)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.