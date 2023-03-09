Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.77 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $174.26 million and $247,705.67 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00023891 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00223802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84443374 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $221,784.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

