Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 6,123 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Stock Down 0.7 %

HES stock opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.