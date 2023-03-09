Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Richard D. Lynch Sells 33,191 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hess Stock Performance
Shares of HES opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hess Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
