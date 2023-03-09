Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Richard D. Lynch Sells 33,191 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

