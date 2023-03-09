HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CEO Michael Jennings Sells 50,000 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DINO stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

