HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $360.14

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 360.14 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 367.86 ($4.42). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.34), with a volume of 402,232 shares.

HgCapital Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 278.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.58 and a beta of 0.52.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

