Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Shares Gap Down to $26.21

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $25.50. Highwoods Properties shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 173,031 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,867 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,512,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

