Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 22 Per Share

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hill & Smith Trading Up 2.7 %

HILS opened at GBX 1,356 ($16.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 859 ($10.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,556 ($18.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,226.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,299.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,146.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hill & Smith

About Hill & Smith

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,625 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.34) per share, with a total value of £49,263.75 ($59,239.72). Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

