Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading 1% Higher

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 88.90 ($1.07). 4,155,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,381,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.06).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8,790.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £816 ($981.24). Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

