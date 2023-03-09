HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $750.51 million.

HireRight Stock Down 5.3 %

HRT traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HireRight

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,492,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,849,261.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 182,372 shares of company stock worth $2,022,308 in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

