HNI (NYSE:HNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. HNI has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HNI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,833 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

