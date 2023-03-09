Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.36

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 44355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

