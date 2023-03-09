Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 1.4% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Humana worth $180,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Price Performance

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.90. 243,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.83. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.