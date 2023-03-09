Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,029.87

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $817.73 million and $97,029.87 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $20,983.92 or 1.03035195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

