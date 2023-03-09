Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
