iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Financial Contrast

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01% Integra LifeSciences 11.59% 16.51% 7.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares iCAD and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for iCAD and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 0 4 1 0 2.20

iCAD currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.69%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $33.64 million 1.92 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -4.40 Integra LifeSciences $1.56 billion 2.81 $180.55 million $2.16 24.82

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats iCAD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. The TT segment focuses on complex wound surgery, surgical reconstruction, and peripheral nerve repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

