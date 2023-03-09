iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Head to Head Analysis

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $33.64 million 2.03 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -4.64 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,295.41% -207.84%

Risk & Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iCAD and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.46%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,930.30%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCAD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iCAD beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

