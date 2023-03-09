ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,164,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,161,863 shares.The stock last traded at $7.27 and had previously closed at $7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ICL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ICL Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ICL Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.