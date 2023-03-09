IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. 64,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,342% from the average session volume of 2,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGDF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IGO in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

IGO Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

About IGO

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

