Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

IMO stock opened at C$70.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.28 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.73.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.611797 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

