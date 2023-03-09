Informa plc (LON:INF) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.80 Per Share

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 705.40 ($8.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 707 ($8.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 661.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 602.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,652.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.82) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 725 ($8.72) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 712.86 ($8.57).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

