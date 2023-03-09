Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Buys 1,849 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $14,329.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,545,463 shares in the company, valued at $19,727,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 18 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $148.50.

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Harborne purchased 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,976.26.

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,076.12.

On Thursday, December 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,288 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

