Insider Buying: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,468,232.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

