Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 852,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,321.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

XAIR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 154,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,844. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.27. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.