Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,320.00 ($52,563.76).
Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 519 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$512.25 ($343.79).
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 54,481 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,663.79 ($36,015.96).
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 45,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,235.00 ($29,687.92).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 34.30 and a quick ratio of 69.47.
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
