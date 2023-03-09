Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance
CBAN remained flat at $12.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.55. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
