Insider Buying: Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Buys 81,364 Shares of Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie purchased 81,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,170.18 ($27,631.00).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 19,453 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,543.53 ($7,076.19).

On Thursday, December 8th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 127,685 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,716.01 ($46,789.27).

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 65.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54.

Humm Group Announces Dividend

Humm Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

