Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Major Shareholder Sells $248,780,698.92 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alight by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alight by 109.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alight Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

