Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells 17,495 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Software Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,945. The stock has a market cap of $459.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $22.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 287,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 148,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in American Software by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 141,882 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

