Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells $56,914.77 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATRA opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $314.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

