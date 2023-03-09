Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells 48,262 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

