Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CFO Sells $1,425,000.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $253,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.76 and a beta of 0.52. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

ESMT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.