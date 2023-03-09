Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CFO Sells $1,425,000.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $253,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.76 and a beta of 0.52. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.