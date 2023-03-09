Insider Selling: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 444,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

