Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,492,426 shares in the company, valued at $111,849,261.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24.

Shares of HRT opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRT. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

