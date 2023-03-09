Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,274,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 127,204 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

