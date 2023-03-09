Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 1,420 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $18,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE PMT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 647,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,854. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

