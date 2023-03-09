Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells 7,954 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,436. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

